Atalanta in ten for over an hour, Maehle knocks Berardi out and is sent off after a review on the monitor: Laurient invents the winning goal for Sassuolo.

After the feat at San Siro against Milan, Sassuolo scores another coup by beating a dull Atalanta, reduced to ten for more than an hour. In the 30th minute he was in fact sent off, resorting to the on field review on the recommendation of the Var employees, Maehle for a foul on Berardi.

The Bergamo players immediately try to keep a high pace, but the first chance score for the hosts after seven minutes from the kick-off: Defrel checks a cross from Zortea, takes it to the right and lets loose a poisonous shot deflected for a corner by Musso with a big deal. The episode that threatens to upset the challenge comes close to the half an hour, when Maehle was punished with a yellow card for a hard foul on Berardi but, after being called back all’on field review on reporting of the Varreferee Marcenaro changed his decision by sending off the Nerazzurri defender.

The Goddess accuses the blow and can not shakewhile the Emilians continue to play their game, finding the advantage at the start of the second half: in the 54th minute Laurient disoriented Hateboer with a couple of feints, he focuses on the right and explodes it fishing for the corner where Musso cannot reach. Atalanta tries to react with a free kick by Koopmeiners carefully rejected by Consigli, but in the 73rd minute Sassuolo still close to scoring with new signing Bajramiserved in full area by Laurient and providentially walled up by Scalvini. See also Merger on the home straight but in Feltre there are discontent

The black and green tandem tries again about ten minutes later with the same interpreters, this time Musso denying the Albanian the goal on his debut with the Emilians. In the final the Goddess tries the last desperate assaults on the opponent’s goal in search of a draw, but great dangers do not come from the parts of Consigli. Before the triple whistle the guests also closed in nine men for another red waved at Muriel.