Lautaro and Dybala, breakfast in a Chianti bakery after Correa’s wedding

A special morning for Happy Ferruzzi, baker and great fan of Inter. Difficult to hide his joy when he introduced himself at the door of his Greve in Chianti bakery lautaro martinez. There was not only the ‘Bull’ at dawn, accompanied by Paulo Dybala and their respective partners. The reason? The two Argentines were among the guests at the marriage of compatriot Joaquin Correa, who married Chiara Casiraghi on Saturday in the church of Panzano. And after the ceremony, the reception, which lasted until late at night in a villa near Greve. At that point, in the early hours of the morning, the group moved right to Felice’s oven where they ordered some pizzas for the happiness of the owner and his colleagues. Before the greetings, in addition to the customary selfiesFerruzzi would also have snatched Lautaro’s promise to stay at Inter next season.

