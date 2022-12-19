Wearing the energy that only a World Cup win can give you, Lautaro Martinez is expected at the Pinetina on Thursday 29 to push the team towards the run-up to the Scudetto. On 4 January at San Siro there is the big match against Napoli and the Viale della Liberazione club hopes that Toro will still be in high spirits. In the wake of yesterday’s triumph at the Lusail Stadium, he must be the one to revitalize Romelu Lukaku, vice versa returning from a World Cup to forget.