The Argentine from Inter unlocked the game against Spezia on an assist from Lukaku: “I’m happy he’s back, he’s always trying to lend a hand and now we’re both growing”

It was from 9 February 2020, in the 4-2 comeback against Milan, that there was not an overcrowded San Siro to accompany the plays of Lautaro Martinez and Lukaku in Serie A. Over 75 thousand spectators then, more than 71 thousand against Spezia. In the middle of the pandemic, a championship built without an audience and then the farewell of Big Rom. The fixed point remains the Tour25 times scored last year even without his partner and already decisive again paired with the Belgian: Lukaku’s header and Lautaro’s big left in counterbalance, then the ranking exultation taken from the war videogame Call of Duty.

Lautaro speaks — “There is still a long way to go. I am happy that Romelu is back here with us to fight together, this year we have to fight against everyone and we started. He always tries to help, we are happy to find him with us. We talked a lot. since he left, it’s nice that he came back to continue growing. This team is very useful “, Lautaro’s words in the post-match to the microphones of Sky Sport. But there is not only LuLa in the Argentine’s thoughts: “I don’t know if we are stronger than before, we try to improve and always look forward. For us Skriniar is very important, we all know it. I’m happy that we will remain the same” . See also Is Lukaku returning to Inter? Phone calls to Milan and market clues

Al top — Lautaro also spoke to the microphones of Dazn: “We have 6 points and this is important, because it will be a long year. Am I among the strongest in Europe? You have to say that, I always work to lend a hand, every day I learn from the coach and the staff because I’m high. like this and I always try to do it. Then with the confidence they give me during the week I try to show it on the pitch “. A celebrating San Siro welcomed the couple back, Romelu went one step away from giving a full LuLa with the crossbar hit with his head in the first half final. Not bad for the Nerazzurri fans: with this understanding – and this Lautaro – it is permissible to dream.

