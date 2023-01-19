A month ago he lifted the World Cup, against Milan he won the Super Cup by signing the safety net. He is already at 12 in the season and after Qatar 2022 he is even more leader. “It’s for you, enjoy it!” his dedication to the Nerazzurri fans

Lautaro Martinez’s party never ends. A month ago, on December 18, 2022, the Argentine lifted the World Cup with the Seleccion in Doha; tonight, a month later, another triumph for the Bull in Riyadh. This time with the Inter shirt and with a goal in the final. The one who at the Lusail Stadium had denied him a prowess by the French Lloris. Tatarusanu failed to do the same and the former Racing player closed the score with the 3-0. “We’ve won another trophy – the striker explained to Inter TV – I say to the fans, it’s all for you. Enjoy it! We’re taking the cup home. Forza Inter”.

SEVEN TROPHIES — For Martinez it is the seventh trophy of his career, the fourth with Inter. He started winning in May 2021, raising the Scudetto cup, and hasn’t stopped since, except for the 2021-22 tricolor that escaped him in the sprint with the Devil. Lautaro doesn’t give the feeling of wanting to stop and above all he has become a leader. Especially after winning the World Cup. Anyone who thought that after Qatar 2022 he was tired or exhausted had to think again. Toro returned to Pinetina highly motivated and started his 2023 season in a great way: after the initial bench against Napoli, a match in which he remained dry, he has 4 goals in the last 4 games played as a starter. He leads the team in a previously unknown way. If he closed his best season of his career, 2021-22, with 25 goals, he is now already at 12 and has 20 Serie A matches ahead of him, at least 2 Champions League matches and one in the Italian Cup to outdo himself. The long sill fasts now seem light years away because he is the one who guides the teammates. The leader who served with Lukaku injured and then not in top condition. See also Milan, deep red(black). Help from the market? The club thinks about it

CLAMOROUS BLOW — Toro was bought for 20 million thanks to a blitz in Argentina by Piero Ausilio, in February 2018. Atletico Madrid had him in hand, but had chosen to stall, Borussia Dortmund arrived too late, when the Inter director had already exploited the bank of the ex nerazzurro Diego Milito, at the time manager of Racing, to secure the young talent in view of 2018-19. Now the Argentine is again worth 5 times what he was paid. After the renewal of the contract, the 111 million release clause no longer exists, but in Viale della Liberazione they don’t even intend to listen to offers lower than triple digits. Because the number 10 is considered a key element and, only for an off-market proposal, they could sacrifice it. There’s no risk that Martinez wants to leave: he has a contract until 2026, he earns over 6 million plus bonuses per season and he’s happy in Milan. Especially when he experiences nights like this, where he was a splendid protagonist and raised a cup.

