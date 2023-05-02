Lautaro Martinez, offer of 80 million to Inter! Will Zaniolo return to Serie A?

L’Inter everything is played out in this season finale, with the semi-final of Champions Leaguethe Italian Cup final and entry into the first four places in A league, just like Inzaghi himself, confirmation on the Nerazzurri bench will be played out. The continuation of the season will have a lot of impact on market choices, starting with the permanence of the big names in the team, among all lautaro martinez.

⚫🔵 Manchester United have 80 million ready for Lautaro Martinez

Il Tour would be the number one candidate for the Manchester United Of Ten Hag if the purchase of Harry Kane were to jump. The Dutch coach considers him one of the perfect number 9s for his offensive and modern style of play. On the plate i Red Devils they would be willing to put 80 million to try to convince Inter to sellalthough hardly i nerazzurri they will accept. All speeches, however, are postponed until the end of the season: la failure to qualify for the next Champions League in fact, it could change some scenarios.

🔴⚫ Milan are back in charge for Zaniolo: contacts with Maldini

The future of Nicolo Zaniolo it’s still to be written. Passed in January from Roma al Galatasaraysigned a contract until 2027 with the Turkish team and receives 3.5 million euros net plus bonusesbut nevertheless, his stay in Türkiye it is anything but obvious.

Among the clubs most interested in his purchase in January was the Milan, which could return to office in the summer. The footballer likes a lot Maldiniwhich in recent months – according to the latest transfer market updates – he exchanged a few messages with Zaniolo, opening a window for the summer market session. There clause of the footballer is of 35 million eurosMilan thinks about it and remains alert for the future.

⚪⚫ Juventus thinks about Zaha from Crystal Palace

On the subject of transfer market also there Juventus start looking around, to try to find a potential market hit in view of the next summer market session. The Old Lady wants to look abroad, more precisely at Premier League. According to the latest market rumors, the bianconeri have set their sights on a veteran of the Premier, currently a militant in the Crystal Palace: that is to say Wilfred Zaha.

As reported by the Telegraphin addition to Arsenal, Chelsea e Barcelona also there Juventus would set his sights on the striker of the Crystal Palace: its evaluation would be around 25 million pounds. However, the English club does not want to give up: a maxi renewal offer is ready to convince the player to stay.