It’s more and more Lautaro Martinez’s Inter. At the beginning of 2023, Toro took the team on his shoulders and, with the brace from Cremona, reached 6 goals in 7 matches. Since he returned from Qatar, with the title of world champion in his pocket, he has a conviction in his means, but above all a continuity of achievements unknown in the past.

He took a break last Monday, in the knockout against Empoli, but today, in a match that Inzaghi absolutely had to win to give a convincing answer to the criticisms and stay hooked on the Champions League zone, the Argentine overturned the initial goal by himself of Okereke. “We came from a defeat in ten – underlined the number 10 – and we worked hard during the week to redeem ourselves. These three points weigh heavily even if we won with difficulty: they made it 1-0 with a play we could have done better on, but we were good at staying in the game and turning it over to our side. From now on it will always be like this and we must be ready to go… to war until the last day”.

RECORD PACE — Lautaro has 14 goals this season: 11 in Serie A, 1 in the Champions League, 1 in the Italian Cup and 1 in the Italian Super Cup. His personal record of 25 centers, set in 2021-22, is in his sights: “I’m not talking about personal goals and I hope to reach the maximum: it will mean that I will have given the team a hand. This is what really interests me. The Is Naples reachable? We were at -13 and now we are at -10, but they will play tomorrow. Right now we have to make the race on ourselves: we have lost many points and we have to think only of ourselves, of improving ourselves. Not of whoever is up there With the Inter shirt he has 88 goals in 208 appearances and is the third foreigner in Nerazzurri history to reach double figures in the number of goals in at least four different seasons in Serie A. The other two are Stefano Nyers and Mauro Icardi who have both crossed the finish line on five occasions.Toro’s was the tenth multiple goal (8 braces and 3 hat-tricks) in Serie A; in particular against the newly promoted Martinez is lethal: he has 11 goals in his last 10 matches against those who comes from Serie B. Between gl the Argentines who have won the World Cup are the ones who have scored the most at the start of 2023. Behind him Dybala (3). But there’s more: he is the first ever to reach double figures in goals in the last 4 seasons. See also Lukaku called up for the Champions League, Inter can smile

CALENDAR AND CAPTAIN — Now Inter are expected from the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday night against Atalanta at San Siro and then from the derby in 8 days time against a Milan who will want to make up for the defeat in the Supercoppa Italiana final. “Before the derby we will have Atalanta: we will need to recover our energy because we know how the matches against them are. The Coppa Italia is a special competition which, if won, then leads you to another final like the one you just won in Riyadh. We’ll be ready and then we’ll focus on the championship.” Here we are at the captain’s armband, worn for the first time since 1′ in Serie A: “It’s a source of pride for me to bring it to a club like Inter. I worked so hard for this and my family will be proud too. The couple with Dzeko? Edin is a very important player for the team and we all know what his career has been. I always try to learn from him because I want to raise my level.”

January 28, 2023

