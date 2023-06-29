Home » LAVAREDO 20 K | Sportdimontagna.com
Start and finish in the very central Corso Italia in Cortina d’Ampezzo: in the middle, 20 kilometers of development and 1000 meters in altitude, a “short” and “bad” race, with steep and technical climbs and descents, touching, at the foot of the Pomagagnon, Crepe de Zumeles, Forcella Zumeles (“roof” of the race, 2,072 meters above sea level), Forcella Sonforca, Malga Larieto, Rifugio Mietres, Col Tondo.

The race took place on a very hot evening (starting at 5pm) at a sustained pace. In the end it was Daniel Pattis who prevailed: the South Tyrolean from Tires, blue at the recent mountain running world championships in Innsbruck, won with a time of 1h29’41”. On the second and third step of the podium went, in order, the Swiss Roberto Delorenzi (1h33’26”) and Alex Baldaccini from Bergamo (1h33’35”).
«Uphill I struggled a lot, I couldn’t find the right rhythm. While this was a bad thing on the one hand, on the other it allowed me to get to Forcella Zumeles without spending too much» declared the winner Daniel Pattis. «In the downhill I had it, I went all out and made a good recovery. Racing here in Cortina is always spectacular».

The women’s race saw an encore from Alice Gaggi. The athlete from Valtellina won her first participation in the same race last year, and in 2023 she confirmed the title, lowering the time recorded in 2022 by more than 4′. The Spanish Anna Comet (1h51’10” ) and another athlete from Lombardy, Elisa Desco (1h56’57”) completed the podium. «It’s fantastic to race on these paths and with this kind of support» commented the winner Alice Gaggi. “It’s great to win again after a year.”

The La Sportiva Lavaredo Ultra Trail by UTMB® program continues with the 50K (Friday 23 June, start at 8), the 120K (Friday 23 June at 23) and the 80K (Saturday 24 June at 7, departure from San Vito di Cadore). Overall there are 5,700 competitors in the race, coming from 89 nations.

