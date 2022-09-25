On the second day the Roman brings 4 points to the cause of Team Europe, first in singles against Aliassime and then in doubles with the former n.1. Sunday closes

From our correspondent Federica Cocchi

Berrettini replaces Roger Federer and does double duty at the O2 Arena. The Roman took the field in the first match of the morning session beating his Canadian friend Felix Auger Aliassime. Behind him the Swiss and Novak Djokovic act as guardian angels and give valuable advice for a victory that, on the second day, is worth 2 points. After the success, a moment to remember Roger’s night: “The retirement of Roger was really an exciting time, I am happy and I feel privileged to have lived all this. At a certain point I found myself with Federer crying in my arms . It was almost surreal. ” Djokovic, who played the final of Wimbledon 2021 with Matteo, also served as a coach: “He suggested that I stay a little behind on the Canadian’s serve, and I must say that having notions of Djokovic’s answer is not right. undervalued “.

In the evening the two also played doubles together, winning over Sock / De Minaur, a sign that the chemistry between the two is excellent: “Neither I nor him are doubles, but it is always a great experience to take the field next to a player who won 21 Grand Slams “.

Nole excited — Novak Djokovic in the first match of the evening session destroyed Frances Tiafoe in 2 sets before returning to the field with Matteo. Between matches he recounted the emotions of last night with the moving farewell of Roger Federer: “I think we all agree that it was one of the best moments ever lived on a tennis court. a mix of emotions. One of the best athletes leaves tennis, but seeing him happy makes me happy. ” A privileged witness, Nole defines herself: “I feel grateful and privileged to be a witness. One of the best moments of my life. What moved me most was the embrace with the children. I understand and feel empathy with Roger because I understand what it takes to keep you on the circuit. People think that everything depends on us, that it’s an individual sport, but we couldn’t do it without the support of those closest to us. “ See also The Swiss still have difficulty accepting Federer's retirement – ​​yqqlm

September 24 – 11:52 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

