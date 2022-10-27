Home Sports LaVine 28+6+5 Hield made 7 three-pointers, DeRozan 17 points, the Bulls beat the Pacers – yqqlm
LaVine 28+6+5 Hield made 7 three-pointers, DeRozan 17 points, the Bulls beat the Pacers – yqqlm

LaVine 28+6+5 Hield made 7 three-pointers, DeRozan 17 points, the Bulls beat the Pacers – yqqlm
2022-10-27 10:39

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: LaVine 28+6+5 Hield 7 three-pointers DeRozan 17 points Bulls beat Pacers

On October 27, 2022, Beijing time, the NBA regular season will continue, and the Chicago Bulls will host the Indiana Pacers. After the game, the Bulls beat the Pacers 124-109.

Full-time scores:

27-38, 30-38, 36-27, 16-21 (Pacers first)

The stats of both players are as follows:

Pacers: Buddy Hield hit 7 three-pointers and scored 24 points, Halibur scored 18 points, 4 rebounds and 11 assists, Jaylen Smith 15 points and 9 rebounds, No. 6 show Marceline scored 15 points, Duarte 12 points;

Bulls: Zach LaVine 28 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, DeRozan 17 points and 6 assists, Vucevic 14 points and 7 rebounds, Dosunmu 12 points and 7 assists, Dragic 13 points and 5 assists, Germany Lamond had 8 points and 13 rebounds. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more


