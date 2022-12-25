Home Sports LaVine’s 33 points, Barrett’s 44+7, DeRozan’s mid-range lore, the Bulls beat the Knicks – yqqlm
LaVine’s 33 points, Barrett’s 44+7, DeRozan’s mid-range lore, the Bulls beat the Knicks – yqqlm

LaVine’s 33 points, Barrett’s 44+7, DeRozan’s mid-range lore, the Bulls beat the Knicks – yqqlm

Original title: LaVine 33 points Barrett 44+7 DeRozan mid-range lore Bulls beat Knicks

On December 24, 2022, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, with the New York Knicks playing against the Chicago Bulls at home. After the game, the Bulls beat the Knicks 118-117.

At the last moment of the game, DeMar DeRozan blocked the Knicks with a sword in the middle distance.

Full game specific score:

29-22, 29-38, 31-32, 29-25 (Bulls first)

The player stats for both teams are as follows:

Bulls: Zach LaVine 33 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, DeRozan 25 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists, Vucevic 21 points and 12 rebounds;

Knicks: RJ-Barrett 44 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, Randall 29 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Bronson 12 points and 9 assists, Quikley 15 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

See also  Curry's comeback, playing off the bench, and getting better, Poole 30 points to protect Mengshen's trial and error – yqqlm

