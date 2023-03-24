Home Sports Lavoro più sponsor of the Moto2 rider Tony Arbolino – Sport Marketing News
New partnership for I work more in the world of MotoGP. Protagonist is Tony Arbolino, Moto2 rider with Elf Marc VDS Racing Team and promising youngster of Italian motorcycling.

Therefore, it focuses on the young Lavoropiù, which will be present with its logo on the rider’s helmet starting from the first championship race, this weekend in the Portuguese GP and will be there until the end of the season.

The partnership with Tony Arbolino represents an important opportunity for Lavoropiù to associate its brand with an emerging talent in the motorcycle racing scene”, says Matteo Naldi, Marketing Director of Lavoropiù. “Tony’s determination and commitment to excellence are in perfect harmony with the values ​​that characterize our company. We are pleased to be able to support his journey in Moto2 and we are confident that this collaboration will contribute to the achievement of new successes for both Tony and Lavoropiù”.

The partnership was signed thanks to the consultancy and intermediation of LGS SportLaba sports management and marketing agency, which has identified in the young Milanese driver the profile most in line with the mission and values ​​of Lavoropiù.

