The brand of potato chips Lay’s, sponsor of the Champions League for almost a decade now, in view of the 2022/23 season has launched the brand platform “No Lay’s No Game” which pays homage to friendship: the meaning is that watching the game with friends is nice, but doing it with a pack of Lay’s is even better.

Testimonial of the campaign is Thierry Henry who in the commercial visits Barcelona fans during the team’s matches in Europe, and in case the house was stocked with chips, he stopped to look at it with them.

The initiative also includes activations and projects in the area such as surprises from football superstars, digital content, pitches built all over the world, in stores and on special edition packaging.