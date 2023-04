After an injury break of almost three months, midfielder Valentino Lazaro made his comeback in the Italian championship on Monday evening. The ÖFB team player in the service of Torino was substituted on in the 1: 1 (0: 1) away in Sassuolo in the 55th minute when the score was 0: 1 and prepared Antonio Sanabria’s equalizer with a head (66th). . Lazaro suffered a torn collateral ligament in his right knee on January 8th.

