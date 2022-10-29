Javier Aguirre, coach of RCD Mallorca, is back to talk about the negotiation that brought Muriqi from Lazio to Spain: his words

A particular deal was the one that led to the Mallorca to keep Vedat Muriqi in the Balearics. The Kosovar had moved from Lazio to Spain last January on loan with the right of redemption. However, the figure agreed between the two companies was too high for the Mallors. And so Muriqi returned to Rome, only seen on the occasion of some tests at the Paideia clinic. Meanwhile, Lotito and Tare were looking for accommodation. It seemed all done with Club Brugge: with the Belgians, however, he does not pass medical examinations. And Mallorca tries to retract with the Capitoline who accept a discount and find an agreement to send the Pirate back, this time permanently, to Spain.

His impact in La Liga maintains different standards than his adventure in the Biancoceleste. Even yesterday, in the match equalized by the Mallorca against theEspanyolMuriqi has found the way of the goal. Javier Aguirre, the Majorcan coach wanted to praise his center forward, also returning to the negotiation of last summer. These are his words: “Muriqi penso sia destino. With Lazio we had a purchase option and we could not redeem him given the figures. Bruges paid for it and the player did not pass the medical examinations. For this reason the Biancocelesti have lowered the price for us. As ugly as it is, we love it very much (ride, ndr)” See also Inter plays poker at Cagliari and flies to the top of the table

October 29 – 5:04 pm

