Two victories out of two at the Olimpico andAtalanta find the Champions area again. An excellent performance by the Bergamo players, with about twenty attempts in the whole game, and a 2-0 final that can only give a big smile to Gian Piero Gasperini. “If you want, I can sing a song – jokes the coach to Sky Sport in reference to the Sanremo Festival -. It was probably the best Atalanta of the season for the value of the opponent and for the numbers we made. One of those games that can give you great confidence because it was against a team ahead in the standings and in the first leg we had perhaps played our worst game. We also reversed the result in terms of goals and it’s especially important for the quality, continuity and intensity of the match we played. Lazio were also playing well and I had the feeling on the bench that it was a great game. We have never backed down for the Champions League, we try to do our best in every game and ten days from the end, if we’re still there, we’ll try. Getting there would be an extraordinary achievement, but for me what the boys are doing is already extraordinary.”

“Hojlund will have a great career”

On the singles he added: “Hojlund has significant margins, but he already has an important energy, spirit and technical quality. He will grow because we remember he has just turned 20, but everyone played very well tonight. The characteristics with Haaland are very similar, not just physically. He is a very fast player, he does under 11 seconds over 100 metres, has a low center of gravity with an incredible frequency of steps and this is an extraordinary gift in football. I am convinced he will have a great career, it doesn’t take a lot to guess it. It shows better things every time. Ederson also played a great game: at the beginning of the year we started with him more advanced, he had been very good and we thought we had found the right player for that role. In the rest of the championship he played the best games as a midfielder, this is also his strength. He and Koopmeiners are interchangeable and thus give even less points of reference to the opponent.”

“This team is more united than my first Atalanta”

The coach then explains the differences with his first Atalanta: “We are a team that has changed a lot – says Gasperini -, with different characteristics. Papu and Ilicic had an extraordinary technical rate, they catalysed a lot of our game and the others revolved around This is a team that needs to be much more united, but has characteristics in terms of speed that it didn’t have before. He’s trying to integrate, to be a strong and competitive team. I defined as a dentist, an annoying encounter? Already being able to be a dentist in the Champions League against teams like City was already a great merit. In the league we also become a bit of a surgeon, we manage to do something important. We’ve been riding in the upper areas of the standings for a few years now.”