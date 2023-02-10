On the eve of the championship match with the Atalanta the coach of Lazio Maurice Sarri spoke at the press conference: “ I expect a tough game made by a team that realizes the importance of the moment and the match. We must eliminate those moments when we are absent for a few minutes. It is true that they are getting shorter and shorter, but they are costing us something. It’s a direct clash and it must give us great motivation, it doesn’t represent anything definitive at this moment of the season”. Then the Biancocelesti coach expressed himself as follows on Gasperini’s team: “ Playing against Atalanta is like going to the dentist as Guardiola said. If they drop physically they are a normal team, but if they are physically well they are very strong : they have six strikers, few in Europe can afford them. If we take the first leg as a reference, we are off track.”

Sarri: “Champions is a dream, not a goal. Satisfied with the evolution of the team”

The Biancoceleste coach also analyzed the growth of his team: “Lazio for how it has evolved leaves me satisfied: there are attitude, dedication and professionalism. There is some frustration because we always seem close to the quantum leap and then it never comes. There is room for improvement, we have to go and look for them starting tomorrow”. Lazio occupy fourth place in the standings but for Sarri the Champions League is not an affordable goal: “Goals must be credible. This is a team that is not among the top four in terms of wages and turnover and therefore has no responsibility in this sense. Credible goals are one thing, dreams are another. The team is willing and hungry, they believe they can do well. Then what will be this good we will see”. Then one last passage up Milinkovic-Savic: “I am seeing it well, but I also saw it well in Verona. If you like Milinkovic heel and toe more, I like this latest version who has more verticalizations than turnovers“.