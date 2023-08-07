Lazio beaten 2-1 by Girona in tension-filled test – Football

Second knockout in the friendly and first alarm bells for Lazio, who after the collapse with Aston Villa in Birmingham lose at Girona in the ‘Costa Brava’ trophy. In a match characterized by a high level of tension and tense souls, Sarri’s men come out as losers 2-1, without particular positive signs.





It was the hosts who gave life to the first ring of the evening, a close shot by Ivan Martin that Provedel blocked without problems; Lazio reacts, with Zaccagni caressing the post with a right-footed shot. The Catalans are still approaching the away goal, while a great heat slows down the pace of play.





Shortly after the cooling break, Lazio gets back to life with Immobile, who dribbles forcing the red and white defense to sweep the ball for a corner.





The second half started without any substitutions, then in the 6th minute Tsygankov broke the deadlock with a broadside from outside the area, after a short clearance by the Lazio defence. Tempers flared up when Savinho and Luis Alberto insulted each other: the general uproar involved all the players on the pitch and the two initial contenders were given two yellow cards. It’s worse for Zaccagni: the winger is sent off for a foul on Martinez, guilty of hitting him throughout the game.





Meanwhile, Sarri sent fresh forces into the field, including the new signing (and ex on duty) Castellanos, but the hosts doubled their lead in the 70th minute with Stuani, with a header. A super punishment from Castellanos is needed to shorten the disadvantage seven minutes later, but Lazio is not enough: after yet another moment of general tension, Sarri is sent off for protests and the match ends.



