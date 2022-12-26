The Magician has only started five times and is in pole position among starters in January: the club now values him at 20 million, Sevilla, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Valencia are thinking about it
Luis Alberto at the crossroads of the January market. The 30-year-old Spanish playmaker has his future on hold despite a contract with Lazio until 2025. Already in the summer his name was considered outgoing. The Wizard was aiming to return to Spain, to wear the shirt of his Sevilla again. But there were only simple remote polls, no real negotiations. With Lazio starting from a request of around 30 million euros. All against the background of a project by Sarri to have a more balanced midfield with the addition of Ivan Ilic from Verona. And the 21-year-old Serbian had been “blocked” by Lazio pending any developments for Luis Alberto. The start of the championship signaled a comeback for the Spaniard in the guise of an illustrious bench player, also leaving his mark as a goalscorer. The three goals against Inter, Verona and Fiorentina are precious to him. But out of 13 appearances in Serie A, he only started from the start on five occasions. And in two other races he remained on the bench. Furthermore, in the last month of the championship, before the break, his discontinuity between a few too many bad moods after being replaced (as in the derby) was even more evident.
PROSPECTS AND NEEDS
Towards January, the Spanish market is signaling several traces leading to Luis Alberto. Not only Sevilla after the termination of the contract with Isco, but also Villarreal, Atletico Madrid up to Valencia, with a match request directly from Gattuso. Lazio now quote him at 20 million, excluding the dry loan formula. Also because the sale of Luis Alberto will have to serve to unlock the liquidity index to allow for movements entering the market according to the needs underlined by Sarri. The chances of getting to Ilic are now more complicated due to increased competition. But Sarri mainly needs a left-back to alternate with Marusic (the operation for Parisi from Empoli is too expensive, Luca Pellegrini is valued on loan from Juve to Eintracht) and a backup striker (Bonazzoli from Salernitana, to then aim for summer on Sallai del Freiburg). Thus the sale of Luis Alberto could become the lever to bring reinforcements to the next market which currently sees Lazio blocked by the liquidity index.
