Luis Alberto at the crossroads of the January market. The 30-year-old Spanish playmaker has his future on hold despite a contract with Lazio until 2025. Already in the summer his name was considered outgoing. The Wizard was aiming to return to Spain, to wear the shirt of his Sevilla again. But there were only simple remote polls, no real negotiations. With Lazio starting from a request of around 30 million euros. All against the background of a project by Sarri to have a more balanced midfield with the addition of Ivan Ilic from Verona. And the 21-year-old Serbian had been “blocked” by Lazio pending any developments for Luis Alberto. The start of the championship signaled a comeback for the Spaniard in the guise of an illustrious bench player, also leaving his mark as a goalscorer. The three goals against Inter, Verona and Fiorentina are precious to him. But out of 13 appearances in Serie A, he only started from the start on five occasions. And in two other races he remained on the bench. Furthermore, in the last month of the championship, before the break, his discontinuity between a few too many bad moods after being replaced (as in the derby) was even more evident.