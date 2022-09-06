Problems with the tax authorities for Ciro Immobile. The Lazio striker will have to return to the tax authorities the sums not paid to his agent Alessandro Moggi as part of the operation that led to his transfer from Juventus to Genoa in the summer of 2012. It is a story born just ten years ago, on the which only a few days ago was put an end, with the conviction for the Biancoceleste center forward by the Court of Cassation. The judges considered that, at the time of the facts, Alessandro Moggi acted not only as an intermediary of the deal (as a consultant for the Ligurian club), but that he was also the player’s agent. And therefore that the latter should also pay to the tax authorities the personal income tax relating to the remuneration that is due in these cases to the player’s attorney. Which Immobile did not do.