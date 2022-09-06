Home Calcio Lazio, building condemned for tax evasion: here’s why
Lazio, building condemned for tax evasion: here's why

Lazio, building condemned for tax evasion: here's why

The story relates to his passage from Juve to Genoa in 2012: for the fifth civil section of the Supreme Court, the Lazio striker did not pay the brokerage fees

Problems with the tax authorities for Ciro Immobile. The Lazio striker will have to return to the tax authorities the sums not paid to his agent Alessandro Moggi as part of the operation that led to his transfer from Juventus to Genoa in the summer of 2012. It is a story born just ten years ago, on the which only a few days ago was put an end, with the conviction for the Biancoceleste center forward by the Court of Cassation. The judges considered that, at the time of the facts, Alessandro Moggi acted not only as an intermediary of the deal (as a consultant for the Ligurian club), but that he was also the player’s agent. And therefore that the latter should also pay to the tax authorities the personal income tax relating to the remuneration that is due in these cases to the player’s attorney. Which Immobile did not do.

The defence

The attacker, through his lawyers, defended himself in the various degrees of judgment by supporting the thesis that, at the time, Moggi was not his attorney (officially he became later) and that to represent his interests there was the ‘ agent Marco Sommella, complete with an exclusive mandate. But the judges did not believe this version, also because in the course of the investigations a series of documents were found which show evidence of an existing employment relationship between Immobile and Alessandro Moggi. Hence the condemnation. The player is still calm, he is training these days without problems and on Thursday evening he will be regularly in his place in the Europa League match with Feyenoord.

September 6, 2022

