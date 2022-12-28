The many declarations of love by Philip Caicedo towards the Lazio . The former striker has returned to talk about his adventure in the biancoceleste, also giving a possible indication of the future. Among many memories and hopes, the Ecuadorian player spoke to the microphones of Radiosei this morning.

Caicedo’s words

These are his statements: “Things are going very well, we’ve already started playing again here in Arabia. I recently scored a goal very similar to the one I did in the Olsen derby. Cristiano Ronaldo? If he were to arrive it would be a big blow for Arab football. Lazio? I miss him so much. It’s my home and my heart’s team. I miss the environment and my teammates too, hope to be able to return one day. Now I’m able to train continuously, something I didn’t have before. I am fine both physically and mentally. Memories? The goal against Roma is one of the most beautiful. The stadium was full and it was beautiful. I also remember a Christmas dinner where I talked about the Scudetto, we all believed it. Unfortunately the pandemic stopped us, we were very excited“.