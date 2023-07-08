Lazio calendar in Serie A: the matches of the 2023 2024 championship

The complete calendar of Lazio

1st day: Lecce-Lazio

2nd day: Lazio-Genoa 3rd day: Naples-Lazio

4th day: Juventus-Lazio

5th day: Lazio-Monza 6th day: Lazio-Turin 7th matchday: Milan-Lazio

8th day: Lazio-Atalanta matchday 9: Sassuolo-Lazio

10th day: Lazio-Fiorentina matchday 11: Bologna-Lazio

12th day: Lazio-Rome 13th day: Salernitana-Lazio

14th day: Lazio-Cagliari 15th day: Verona-Lazio

16th day: Lazio-Inter matchday 17: Empoli-Lazio

18th day: Lazio-Frosinone 19th day: Udinese-Lazio

20th day: Lazio-Lecce 21st day: Turin-Lazio

22nd day: Lazio-Naples 23rd day: Atalanta-Lazio

24th day: Cagliari-Lazio

25th day: Lazio-Bologna matchday 26: Fiorentina-Lazio

27th day: Lazio-Milan 28th matchday: Lazio-Udinese matchday 29: Frosinone-Lazio

30th day: Lazio-Juventus matchday 31: Rome-Lazio

32nd day: Lazio-Salernitana 33rd day: Genoa-Lazio

34th day: Lazio-Verona 35th day: Monza-Lazio

36th day: Lazio-Empoli matchday 37: Inter-Lazio

38th day: Lazio– Sassuolo

Uphill start. Derby in the 12th and 31st as in 2015/16

If the first two days against Lecce away and Genoa at home they may seem easy on paper, Lazio will have to right away reckon with two direct clashes in September, both away: on the 3rd, at 3rd dayon the field of Napoli champion of Italy, on the 17th, at the 4^in Turin against the Juventus. Complicated commitments too in October con MilanAtalanta, Sassuolo and Fiorentina, while the November 12that the 12th daythe most anticipated game, the derby with Roma. Il return we will play with the Giallorossi at the 31st e the same thing happened in the 2015/16 championship: on that occasion Roma won both on matchday 12 (2-0 with Garcia on the bench) and on matchday 31 (4-1 with Spalletti in charge). L’last big match of the first round will be the one on matchday 16, at home againstInteron December 17.

The second round: direct clash with Inter in the penultimate round

The first super challenge of the return will be that of January 28th against the Napoli at the Olympic. Beginning and end March fascinating: the 3 arrives in Rome to visit the biancocelesti il Milanhe 30 the Juventus. Said of the derby return to the 31stil April 7that the penultimate day direct clash at the San Siro againstInter. Closed at home against Sassuolo.

see also

All the dates of the derbies and direct clashes

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

