Lazio calendar in Serie A: the matches of the 2023 2024 championship

The complete calendar of Lazio
1st day: Lecce-Lazio
2nd day: Lazio-Genoa 3rd day: Naples-Lazio
4th day: Juventus-Lazio
5th day: Lazio-Monza 6th day: Lazio-Turin 7th matchday: Milan-Lazio
8th day: Lazio-Atalanta matchday 9: Sassuolo-Lazio
10th day: Lazio-Fiorentina matchday 11: Bologna-Lazio
12th day: Lazio-Rome 13th day: Salernitana-Lazio
14th day: Lazio-Cagliari 15th day: Verona-Lazio
16th day: Lazio-Inter matchday 17: Empoli-Lazio
18th day: Lazio-Frosinone 19th day: Udinese-Lazio
20th day: Lazio-Lecce 21st day: Turin-Lazio
22nd day: Lazio-Naples 23rd day: Atalanta-Lazio
24th day: Cagliari-Lazio
25th day: Lazio-Bologna matchday 26: Fiorentina-Lazio
27th day: Lazio-Milan 28th matchday: Lazio-Udinese matchday 29: Frosinone-Lazio
30th day: Lazio-Juventus matchday 31: Rome-Lazio
32nd day: Lazio-Salernitana 33rd day: Genoa-Lazio
34th day: Lazio-Verona 35th day: Monza-Lazio
36th day: Lazio-Empoli matchday 37: Inter-Lazio
38th day: Lazio– Sassuolo
Uphill start. Derby in the 12th and 31st as in 2015/16
If the first two days against Lecce away and Genoa at home they may seem easy on paper, Lazio will have to right away reckon with two direct clashes in September, both away: on the 3rd, at 3rd dayon the field of Napoli champion of Italy, on the 17th, at the 4^in Turin against the Juventus. Complicated commitments too in October con MilanAtalanta, Sassuolo and Fiorentina, while the November 12that the 12th daythe most anticipated game, the derby with Roma. Il return we will play with the Giallorossi at the 31st e the same thing happened in the 2015/16 championship: on that occasion Roma won both on matchday 12 (2-0 with Garcia on the bench) and on matchday 31 (4-1 with Spalletti in charge). L’last big match of the first round will be the one on matchday 16, at home againstInteron December 17.
The second round: direct clash with Inter in the penultimate round
The first super challenge of the return will be that of January 28th against the Napoli at the Olympic. Beginning and end March fascinating: the 3 arrives in Rome to visit the biancocelesti il Milanhe 30 the Juventus. Said of the derby return to the 31stil April 7that the penultimate day direct clash at the San Siro againstInter. Closed at home against Sassuolo.