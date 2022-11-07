The Brazilian decided the match against Roma playing as the central striker. And he did not regret the absence of Immobile

Felipe Anderson became Maurizio Sarri’s ace to win the derby. Yesterday the Brazilian signed the goal that knocked Roma out. In the last championship, it was September 26, 2021, he scored his third goal in the 3-2 win in the first derby with the Commander on the bench. In the sign of Felipe. But also of Sarri, who turned to Lazio the playmaker who had left Rome in the summer of 2018. He was no longer part of Simone Inzaghi’s plans. Tactical reasons but also profound dross of a deteriorated relationship on a personal level.

AWAY FROM INZAGHI — On the evening of 5 February 2018, after the game lost at home with Genoa, there were sparks between the coach and the Brazilian who had not digested the use of the right winger in the five-man midfield, from taking over from Marusic in the final twenty minutes. Inzaghi no longer saw him in the front line of his 3-5-2 where Luis Alberto flew alongside Immobile. The poisonous quarrel in the Olimpico locker room led to the exclusion of the Brazilian for the next match, the away match in Naples, and to the bench for the home match against Verona. He returned to Reggio Emilia, against Sassuolo, making the two assists for Milinkovic’s brace. His story with Lazio, however, was in the pipeline. At the end of the season Felipe Anderson joined West Ham. With the aim of revealing in the Premier League that star who had been in Pioli’s Lazio. The exploit of the 2014-15 championship with ten goals scored. A driver with a dazzling flair. In that summer Manchester United spotted him, the proposal on 50 million made Lotito hesitate but he did not want to sell him. Over time, that unsuccessful offer became a regret for Felipe Anderson. A reason that three years later pushed him to West Ham. In 2013 he was paid to Santos around 8 million euros, in 2018 Lazio resold him for 33 million. In England, however, Felipe Anderson, after a good start, got lost in his discontinuity. The parenthesis on loan at Porto did not help to relaunch him. Also because in the meantime the Brazilian had been surrounded by a growing “saudade” for Rome. Nostalgia for the Biancocelesti years resurfaced promptly on social media. And in June 2021, when the club announced Sarri’s arrival on the bench, a like from Felipe Anderson immediately popped up. The dream of his return came true quickly. Taking into account that Sarri would have wanted him already in his Naples. Back in blue and white, with selfies from the restaurant overlooking the Colosseum. Without weighing too much on the social coffers as there were still old credits from West Ham for the sale of three years earlier. In Formello, returns are not part of the management of the market, but for Felipe Anderson there was an exception. Also wanted by president Lotito, a personal fan of the Brazilian’s talent. See also Bologna, Mihajlovic directs remotely and ends 8-0

WITH THE CAPTAIN — Since the early days of Auronzo’s training camp in 2021, Sarri has been enchanted by the Brazilian’s repertoire. But the technician looked further. By drawing up a work plan that in a tactical key could have made Felipe grow. By focusing on the continuity to be acquired. The playmaker who lights up the game from the trocar had to balance with the work required on the right wing in 4-3-3. Move across the board. Not just to attack, but to defend as well. Last season he didn’t miss any of the 48 matches on the Lazio calendar. Always present also in this one: permanent starter in the thirteen league games, in the Europa League he took over only once (turnover with Sturm Graz) in the six games played. And with the stop of Immobile Sarri he moved him to the center of the attack. Without the striker, Lazio have won twice in four games: both wins (against Atalanta and Rome) signed by Anderson’s goals. Who on Sunday marked his third center in the derby (the first in the 2-2 of 2014-15), equaling the Brazilian primacy in the derby that was held by Hernanes, present at the Olimpico and involved in the post-match celebrations. He has risen to four goals this season: he also scored with Inter and Feyenoord, other victories. After the derby the praises of Sarri. “I complimented him as I have often done, it is extraordinary. What did I tell him before? That if our people want a vibrant game we will give it to them. The central striker also does it well, clearly interpreting the role based on his characteristics – said the Biancoceleste coach -. He travels by external means, he does not give points of reference, he is an annoying player. He is also putting in some goals this year. He also suits us as an outsider. Of course, if Ciro returns, it’s better… “. And Felipe tried to contain his satisfaction.” The goal was a joy, but the victory is worth more. A derby to remember: I’ll keep my shirt. Immobile is a leader. Me I play in his role, he gave me some advice that I can’t say, he’s a teacher. I hope he’ll be back soon, as long as he’s not there I keep all his secrets about the movements … “The new Felipe Anderson was born at the school There is always something to learn in the field: the recipe for letting your talent flourish every day. See also Yellow to Milinkovic, the Lazio protest in a video on the notes of "Psycho"

