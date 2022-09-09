It is Lazio that brings prestige to Italian football on Thursday Cup. After the disappointing results of Rome and Fiorentina, the biancocelesti beat Feyenoord in the debut of the Europa League. At the Olimpico it ends 4-2 with goals from Luis Alberto (on 4 ‘), Felipe Anderson (on 15’) and Vecino (on 28 ‘and 63’). Useless goals (the first on a penalty) from Gimenez (at 69 ‘and 88’). In the same group, Sturm Graz also wins and has the better of Midtjylland (1-0). Game dominated from the first minutes, up to a slight drop in tension at the end that did not, however, endanger the result.

THE RACE

Sarri gives a signal already with the formation, choosing the starting trident with Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Zaccagni, confirming Provedel in goal (still bench for Maximiano), leaving out only Lazzari and Milinkovic of the big names. The team receives the message and at 4 ‘moves forward: after an exchange between Cataldi and Immobile, the ball reaches Luis Alberto who turns it to Vecino, very good at first, to return it to the Spaniard who finds himself so very lonely against the goalkeeper opponent who beats coldly. For the former Liverpool it is the second goal of the season after the one scored against Inter in the league. Lazio is in the evening and manages the advantage with ease: the circulation of the ball is fast and safe, and in the 15 ‘comes the doubling with Felipe Anderson who, triggered by Immobile, jumps Hartman and beats the uncertain Bijlow at the near post. Also for the Brazilian it is the second goal of the season. Despite the double advantage, Sarri’s team continues to push and touches the third goal on two occasions before the 25th minute: the first happens to Immobile, who at the moment of the shot is stopped by Hancko, the second to Vecino, on whose conclusion Bijlow is reactive. The 3-0, however, arrives in the 28th minute: Marusic breaks through on the left, serves Zaccagni whose cross is rejected by the opposing goalkeeper. The ball reaches Vecino who scores his first goal for the Biancoceleste from two steps away. At 36 ‘Luis Alberto, directly from the corner, surprised Bijlow but hit the crossbar. The Feyenoord is seen only at the end of time, with a shot from distance on which Provedel has no difficulty. In the second half Feyenoord tries to be seen, but Lazio manages the advantage by not conceding anything to the opponents and even finding the fourth goal (again with Vecino, launched by Luis Alberto) and conceding a goal in the final before a penalty (foul by Vecino) at 69 ‘and then at 88’. Nothing that has jeopardized Lazio’s hundredth victory in the international arena. Precisely on the Thursday of the cup in which she is the only Italian to win. And to convince.