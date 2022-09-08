Home Sports Lazio-Feyenoord, Sarri: “Sixty very beautiful minutes. Controversy after Napoli? The anger remains”
Sports

Lazio-Feyenoord, Sarri: “Sixty very beautiful minutes. Controversy after Napoli? The anger remains”

by admin
Lazio-Feyenoord, Sarri: “Sixty very beautiful minutes. Controversy after Napoli? The anger remains”

The Lazio coach: “A high level test with Feyenoord, then for 20 ‘we joked and you can’t do it in Europe. I just said what I thought about refereeing, with clarity.”

Maurizio Sarri is satisfied: his Lazio continues to offer high level performances, even if there is sometimes a lack of continuity within the same 90 ‘. “In Europe – comments Sarri – the matches are all difficult and the teams do not give up even when they go down 4-0. I saw sixty minutes played really well, thanks to a high level performance. Only then for 20 ‘we joked. with the game and in Europe you can’t do it. 3 of them rested, others did clips. In terms of mentality we still have margins, tonight I saw great determination and an excellent approach. In the championship we reaped less than what we sowed, also for a bit of randomness “.

GROWTH AND BITTER

Sarri then returns to the controversy raised by him following the refereeing of Lazio-Napoli. “The anger on Saturday did not go away, also because I only said what I thought with clarity. However in general I am happy with the growth of the team, you can see that we have made a bit of progress. Difference between Serie A and European football ? When I was coaching in the Premier League the data on the race were not so different under 20 per hour, above 20 instead it changed a lot.

September 8, 2022 (change September 8, 2022 | 23:59)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The vehicle model competition of the Provincial Games...

Two-game losing streak! U18 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup...

There is no malice and goalless Match defenses...

Moratti: Inter Milan still has a lot of...

European basketball, Italy-Great Britain. Azzurri in the second...

Jiafu: I am ambitious and hope to be...

Imbriaco: “Important point after an uphill summer”

Chelsea sack boss Tuchel

Altocanavese derby of measure Vallorco wins on the...

Every body: Casey adapts well at Barcelona, ​​he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy