Maurizio Sarri is satisfied: his Lazio continues to offer high level performances, even if there is sometimes a lack of continuity within the same 90 ‘. “In Europe – comments Sarri – the matches are all difficult and the teams do not give up even when they go down 4-0. I saw sixty minutes played really well, thanks to a high level performance. Only then for 20 ‘we joked. with the game and in Europe you can’t do it. 3 of them rested, others did clips. In terms of mentality we still have margins, tonight I saw great determination and an excellent approach. In the championship we reaped less than what we sowed, also for a bit of randomness “.