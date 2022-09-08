The Lazio coach: “A high level test with Feyenoord, then for 20 ‘we joked and you can’t do it in Europe. I just said what I thought about refereeing, with clarity.”
Maurizio Sarri is satisfied: his Lazio continues to offer high level performances, even if there is sometimes a lack of continuity within the same 90 ‘. “In Europe – comments Sarri – the matches are all difficult and the teams do not give up even when they go down 4-0. I saw sixty minutes played really well, thanks to a high level performance. Only then for 20 ‘we joked. with the game and in Europe you can’t do it. 3 of them rested, others did clips. In terms of mentality we still have margins, tonight I saw great determination and an excellent approach. In the championship we reaped less than what we sowed, also for a bit of randomness “.
GROWTH AND BITTER
Sarri then returns to the controversy raised by him following the refereeing of Lazio-Napoli. “The anger on Saturday did not go away, also because I only said what I thought with clarity. However in general I am happy with the growth of the team, you can see that we have made a bit of progress. Difference between Serie A and European football ? When I was coaching in the Premier League the data on the race were not so different under 20 per hour, above 20 instead it changed a lot.
September 8, 2022 (change September 8, 2022 | 23:59)
