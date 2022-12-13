Convincing success for Lazio in the first friendly played in the Turkish retreat of Manavgat. The biancocelesti prevailed 2-1, in a comeback, against Galatasaray, which is preparing for the resumption of its championship, scheduled for December 25th. Turchi, therefore, further ahead in preparation than Sarri’s team, who hadn’t played a match for exactly one month, since the last day of Serie A, when they lost 3-0 against Juve. Bad performance, beyond the heavy final score. The exact opposite of the one provided against Galatasaray, who are second in the table at home. Lazio won with full merit (the goals could have been even more than the two scored), but above all they showed an already more than satisfactory athletic condition. Sarri initially fielded the best formation, with Luis Alberto starting and only Milinkovic absent (the Serbian returned from the World Cup with a bad ankle and thus remained on the bench). Then in the second half, little by little, all the men from the squad entered. Goalkeeper Provedel was the only one who remained on the field for the whole match, of the men lined up initially to go out last (five minutes from the end) was Luis Alberto.

The Magician decides

—

The Spaniard was the most awaited protagonist after the controversy about his future. And Luis has not denied the expectations. It was he who decided the result, at the start of the second half, when the score was 1-1. With a shot of his billiards, from outside the area, he surprised the Turkish goalkeeper Kokuc and set the score at 2-1 for the biancocelesti. Instead, it was Galatasaray who opened the scoring after just 4 minutes thanks to a goal scored by Baris Yilmaz following a perfect assist from Juan Mata. However, Lazio’s reaction was not long in coming. Already in the 11th minute, Sarri’s team equalized thanks to Felipe Anderson who, with a precise diagonal in the area, worthily closed an action set up by Luis Alberto and finished off by Immobile for the Brazilian (with a fine veil by Luis himself Albert). From that moment Lazio took over the midfield and dictated the pace of the match. He could have doubled his lead already in the first half, but Immobile before and Felipe Anderson after were not precise. And the referee (the Turkish Kolak) also took action to slow down the biancocelesti, who did not grant a clear penalty for a foul on Immobile and also overlooked another penalty contact (victim Lazzari) in the Turkish area. In addition to Luis Alberto, the positive notes came above all from the offensive wingers: Felipe Anderson and Pedro, who were used in the first half and then Zaccagni and Romero in the second half (the Italian from the beginning of the second half, the Argentine in the middle) . The defenders also did well, apart from the initial distraction that allowed the Turkish team to take the lead. However, Sarri can be more than satisfied. After the hard training sessions carried out in Formello in the last two weeks, in the Turkish retreat the coach asks the team to translate all the work done on the field. After the friendly against Galatasaray there will be another one on Friday, again in Manavgat. Another Turkish formation, Hatayspor, which also plays in the top Turkish championship, is opposing. For Sarri another important test to test the conditions of his Lazio.