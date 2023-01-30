Home Sports Lazio, Gregucci: “Yesterday one point earned. Marcos Antonio…”
Lazio, Gregucci: "Yesterday one point earned. Marcos Antonio…"

Lazio, Gregucci: “Yesterday one point earned. Marcos Antonio…”

Angelo Gregucci, a former Biancoceleste defender, analyzed Lazio’s performance against Fiorentina on the club’s official radio channels

A point that smacks of a wasted opportunity at Lazio. Yesterday the other competitors slowed down – Milan above all – but the Biancocelesti’s race slowed down after the 1-1 draw signed by Nico Gonzalez. Fiorentina are good at getting back into the game after the initial advantage of the capitolini with Casale and then the race turns in favor of the Italian men. The biancocelesti come out with a draw and with a third placein ranking defended, on an equal footing with Milan and Atalanta.

The former Biancoceleste defender Angelo Gregucci spoke to the official radio channels of the club to analyze Lazio’s performance. These are his words: “Yesterday afternoon’s performance wasn’t excellent. However, according to the pitch, it’s a point earned. I remain of the opinion that it’s hard to make the leap in quality, even if the standings are good: apart from Napoli, the problems are there they all have. We were unlucky to meet Fiorentina who are recovering important players who did excellent things yesterday. So let’s take this point. Immobile needs to be recovered, I don’t know how much autonomy he had yesterday. I expected him to come back slowly but he acknowledged the attitude of the team and he was the best at attacking depth. If he had scored with that diagonal goal, the whole Olimpico would have come down. Marcos Antonio? He wants to rock the world, you can tell. The attitude of the substitutes it was good, as was that of those who started the match from the first minute.

