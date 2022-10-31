A hope. Faint, but still supported by the facts. Ciro Immobile wants to be there for next Sunday’s derby. Lazio, who lost Milinkovic yesterday (he will miss the derby through suspension), need him. And the captain tries to grit his teeth. On Monday morning he went to Paideia to undergo the necessary examinations. Last 16 October, during the match against Udinese, Immobile left the field due to a muscle problem: second degree injury to the hamstring of the left thigh. Yet he is catching up in record time.

The captain has been training in the pool for a few days. Before entering the clinic, in the morning, Immobile admitted that for the derby “I hope to make it, I feel good”. After an hour inside the Paideia the attacker came out with a smile on his face. He hopes to be able to recover quickly and be back on the squad list. “He is much better – Sarri admitted on Saturday -. He has started to work in the water. I think that if the control goes well, the work will intensify and there we will understand the picture of the situation to talk about recovery times with more certainty”. Lazio, on the other hand, are in an emergency and would need their captain in the derby. However, rationality must prevail. Recovering from such a muscle problem in just two weeks is a danger. For this reason, every decision will have to be weighed. This is why Lazio’s hope of recovering Immobile for the derby is feeble for the moment. But still supported by the facts.