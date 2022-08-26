Inzaghi falls in his old stadium: Lautaro’s goal is not enough, Sarri’s team wins with goals from Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto and Pedro and takes the lead with 7 points

From our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo

Seasons change, not history. Simone Inzaghi’s return to the Olimpico is once again a nightmare, just like a year ago. In what was his home, Inzaghi finds his first defeat of the season again and once again 3-1. Inter slow, soft, predictable, too bad to surprise an orderly and gritty Lazio, pushed by the Olimpico of great occasions. And this time it is Sarri who wins “a la Inzaghi”, that is, drawing the men of the match from the bench. The entries of Luis Alberto and Pedro light up the biancoceleste quality, with the two Spaniards authors of the pearls of 2-1 and 3-1. Lautaro’s pride is not enough for Inter, who is the only one – besides the goal – to try to overturn the fate after Felipe Anderson’s initial advantage. Sarri celebrates, Inzaghi begins to question why the team is still far from top form.

FELIPE TURNS ON THE MATCH — Inzaghi launches Gagliardini holder, to try to stem Milinkovic’s physical power and spit in the middle of the field. Sarri goes with the most physical midfield: out Luis Alberto, there is the former Vecino from the left midfielder. The first ring is the Nerazzurri: Dumfries’ right-footed shot from a tight angle is powerful but central. Then Gagliardini finds Provedel attentive at the near post. Inter tries to dictate the times, Lazio to restart and at the first useful opportunity (15 ‘) goes a few centimeters from the advantage: nice triangulation to the left between Marusic and Zaccagni, the Serbian finds low ground Immobile who runs first to touch the long pole. The rhythms are slow, the errors in support are different. The match found a blaze in the 35th minute, with a poisonous conclusion from Zaccagni put in a corner by Skriniar. At 37 ‘the first real scoring opportunity: Felipe Anderson – absent until then – runs to the right and serves Immobile, Handanovic says no with a nice reflex. On the other hand, Lukaku tries to light up: weak header. At 40 ‘Lazio passes: Milinkovic’s wonderful lob to jump over the defense, Felipe Anderson with his head surprises Handa and breaks the balance. See also Juve, Szczesny gets injured: recovery times and the matches he skips

LAUTARO IS NOT ENOUGH — Lazio got off to a better start at the start of the second half (Handa corner a Immobile shot), but it was Inter who soon found the equalizer: Lautaro (51 ‘) in the fray takes advantage of a Dumfries side and signs the tie. A minute later Dumfries headed to call Provedel to the miracle. The inertia of the match has changed, Inter now believes in it while Lazio returns to lower themselves to protect their area. Sarri revitalizes the maneuver, inserting Luis Alberto and Pedro and the verve of the Spaniard immediately puts the Nerazzurri defense in difficulty. Lukaku tries to light up in the 60 ‘, first with an old-fashioned sprint and then with a head turn, high over the crossbar. As in Lecce, Inzaghi tries to find a solution from the bench: out Lukaku, Dimarco and Dumfries, in Dzeko, Gosens and Darmian.

PARTY LAZIO — But the move does not turn on a dull Inter and then Lazio returns to push supported by the enthusiasm of the Olimpico. And half an hour passes: Luis Alberto’s missile from outside soiled by Barella that gets stuck at the intersection of the poles. Inzaghi immediately inserts Correa and Calhanoglu and passes to 3-4-3, but it is not the evening and soon the remake of last year materializes: Immobile goes down in the area (41 ‘), Pedro rushes on the loose ball with a right to lap strikes Handanovic. Lazio celebrates, like a year ago. It’s late at night for Inter and Inzaghi: Simone’s return home continues to be a nightmare. See also Morant's strong breakthrough overwhelmed the Warriors' key five-pointer and easily eliminated the suspense_Offense_1_NBA

August 26, 2022 (change August 26, 2022 | 11:30 pm)

