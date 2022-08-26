Inzaghi finds Lazio in the first test against a big one for his Inter: Nerazzurri in search of the third win out of three, Sarri wants to replicate the last precedent at home

The first test against a big one for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter arrives at the Olimpico against Lazio: tonight at 20.45 the Nerazzurri are looking for the third consecutive victory in the league, against a Lazio that has collected a victory and a draw: it is also the challenge between the strikers Lukaku and Immobile, both highly credited with winning the title of top scorer and at the center of their respective attacks.

QUOTE 1X2 — Inter favorite for bookmakers, but the Nerazzurri’s share is still attractive: it touches 1.93 on Planetwin, but the other operators are also all above 1.80. The draw follows, quoted 3.85 by Novibet; Snai and Bet365 instead drop to 3.80. The victory of Lazio is the least probable result: it reaches 4.25 on Snai, the maximum altitude, but only Pokerstars Sport falls below 4 (3.80). See also Tennis, in Washington Sinner wins his third title

INSIGHT AND OTHER QUOTAS FROM LAZIO-INTER — A curiosity: in the last eight Serie A matches between Lazio and Inter the same result has never been repeated: the last is a 2-1 for Inter at San Siro last season, preceded by a 3-1 for the biancocelesti at the Olimpico. Speaking of the exact result, the most probable according to the bookmakers is a 1-1 draw, quoted 7.75 on Snai; followed by the victory of Inter 2-1, which despite the cabal pays 8.95 on Novibet. A little above also the 1-0 for the Nerazzurri, at 9.90 again on Novibet, while those who want to bet on a Lazio win can choose the 2-1, at 14 on Snai and Sisal.

At the beginning we mentioned Immobile and Lukaku: for obvious reasons, they are the most likely scorers for bookmakers, with unattractive odds (2.43 for the Belgian, 2.50 for the Biancoceleste striker). Lautaro Martinez also stands at this level, while the odds of the midfielders are raised: Calhanoglu for example, rated 4.50 on Sisal, or Milinkovic-Savic (5 on Leovegas). But Lazio-Inter was often also the match of the defenders: in the last precedent at San Siro Bastoni and Skriniar decided, one of their goals is rated 12 and 11 respectively. Lazio side, watch out for Romagnoli who feels the air of a derby: even for a his goal the odd is 12.

August 26 – 7:24 pm

