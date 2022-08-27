Home Sports Lazio-Inter, Lukaku and Lautaro over the goal
Sports

by admin
The Argentine scored but the Belgian is still at 70%: the feeling is there, but at the Olimpico we didn’t see it. And when this is the case, the dream couple becomes curbable

With a piece of LuLa you don’t go anywhere. The couple thinks for two, last night at the Olimpico Lautaro and Lukaku seemed to play different sports and the thing is as surprising as it is alarming. The high jump, perhaps, is still too high. It was for Romelu, in athletic conditions that to define approximate is an understatement.

