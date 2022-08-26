Home Sports Lazio-Inter, Sarri: “We can beat anyone on the one-off match”
Lazio-Inter, Sarri: “We can beat anyone on the one-off match”

The Lazio coach: “We hope that the larger squad will help us avoid certain drops. Decisive changes: I saw that Inter were falling in the middle.”

Maurizio Sarri flies low. The victory with Inter offered a super Lazio, but the coach is aware that his team will have to offer other similar performances. “We are giving good signals, we manage the difficulties well, we are more orderly and compact. Then when the quality of our attacking players emerges we can beat anyone. Our problem has always been the lack of continuity. The decisive changes? The intensity of theirs. midfield seemed to me in decline, so I could put two light but very technical players like Pedro and Luis Alberto. I believe that the mental aseptic prevails over the absence of continuity, the year we have not always been able to recharge mentally after the European matches, it is the aseptic that affects the most “.

Cataldi’s performance in the middle of the field surprised positively. “He did well, he spends a lot and after 60/65 minutes he drops, tonight I always saw him continuously and he asked me to change only 5 minutes from the end. He’s a guy who has good skills, I hope that at 28 he has a season as a protagonist. Luis Alberto entered determined, I’m happy for his goal but already in the cooling break I told him to continue like this because he was doing very well. This year we have a larger squad, we will change more between one match and another. And we hope that the difficulties we experienced after the Cup matches depended on the shorter squad, even if I am not very convinced. ”

August 26, 2022 (change August 26, 2022 | 23:46)

