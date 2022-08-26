Maurizio Sarri flies low. The victory with Inter offered a super Lazio, but the coach is aware that his team will have to offer other similar performances. “We are giving good signals, we manage the difficulties well, we are more orderly and compact. Then when the quality of our attacking players emerges we can beat anyone. Our problem has always been the lack of continuity. The decisive changes? The intensity of theirs. midfield seemed to me in decline, so I could put two light but very technical players like Pedro and Luis Alberto. I believe that the mental aseptic prevails over the absence of continuity, the year we have not always been able to recharge mentally after the European matches, it is the aseptic that affects the most “.