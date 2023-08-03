Lazio ko with Aston Villa in a friendly – Football

The level of the opponents rises and the first defeat arrives for Lazio: in the test played in Birmingham, Sarri’s team collapses 0-3 against the landlord Aston Villa. This summer Lazio had never lost a friendly match so far. Without Luis Alberto, who remained in Rome in controversy with the club over contractual issues (but now on the path to redemption), the biancocelesti were put down by the Villans from the very first minutes: Provedel had to perform a miracle on Chambers’ squash. In the 13th minute Romagnoli extends Kamara: penalty for the English, and once again the Lazio goalkeeper is exalted, saving Watkins’ penalty and shortly after Tielemans’ header (who will hit the crossbar two minutes later).





Aston Villa continues to crush Lazio in their own half, the only one to be seen in attack among the Biancocelesti is Immobile. At 36 minutes Watkins pierces Provedel with an unstoppable broadside; Sarri starts the second half without changes, but then loses Vecino to a muscle problem. It rained in the wet, as McGinn made it 2-0, then Provedel (the best of him) saved from Coutinho’s free-kick. Lazio suffers from the British game, and in the 84th minute Mario Gila’s own goal (deflection from Revan’s cross) definitively ends the game. Against Girona, on 6 August, a shock will be needed from Sarri’s men.



