Lazio Lecce, the probable formations of the Serie A match

Sarri recovers Vecino (who will go on the bench) but loses Basic. Marcos Antonio confirmed in midfield. Zaccagni is back at full capacity and should complete the trident with Immobile and Felipe Anderson. Baroni must choose above all in attack. Ceesay and Colombo play for a shirt, Banda threatens both Di Francesco and Strefezza. Live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 253 and NOW TV at 8.45pm. Available on Sky Go, also in HD

After the feast of cups between the Champions League, Europa League and Conference, the championship is back with the challenge of the Olimpico between Lazio and Lecce which opens the 35th day. Different goals but equally important for both teams. There Lazio comes to this challenge after the I’m not at San Siro against Milan and after losing second place in the standings to Juventus. Sarri’s team wants to win to keep the Champions League position safe from the return of the antagonists. Lecce also need points. Baroni’s team boasts four lengths over the third from last place currently occupied by Spezia and a single advantage point over Verona which, at the moment, would be safe. Live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 253 and NOW TV at 8.45pm. Available on Sky Go, also in HD.

Lazio, Sarri recovers Vecino but loses Basic Between fatigue, recoveries and physical problems, Maurizio Sarri must decide above all in defense. Let’s start with certain news. Matias is back in the squad Neighbor. In the middle of the field, however, there is still room for marco anthony. Cataldi remains in the pits (injury more serious than expected) while he can’t make it even Basic. The midfielder has accused a thigh problem and will not be there. Up front Zaccagni, who had gritted his teeth against Milan, is back at full capacity and is on his way to confirmation. Finally, in defense, the owner on the right has to be decided. Marusic or Lazzari? The former is at risk due to fatigue. See also Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1: video, goals and highlights LAZIO (4-3-3), the probable formation: provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri

Lecce, Banda is looking for a place up front Defense and midfield, barring surprises, should already be decided in Baroni’s head. Gendrey and Gallo as always they will be in charge of the external lanes while in the center nothing leads us to think of a change of the Umtiti-Baschirotto couple. In median Oudin he is always in pole position over the rest of the competition. The French in the latest outings has not disfigured. More probable that Maleh and Gonzalez can ‘attack’ Blin’s shirt who, however, is still considered to be starting from the first minute. Instead, some more doubts: Colombo e Ceesay they fight for a shirt. To complete the trident there are Di Francesco and Strefezza but watch out for the prices of Banda that are on the rise. LECCE (4-3-3), the probable formation: Falcon; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Oudin, Hjulmand, Blin; Strefezza, Colombo, Banda. All. Barons