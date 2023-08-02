Lazio, Luis Alberto does not train and does not leave for Birmingham. The news

Tensions between the Biancoceleste club and the Spanish playmaker for an unpaid prize. He did not leave for Birmingham where, on Thursday 3 August, Sarri’s team will face Aston Villa. Luis Alberto’s agency: “Always convinced of signing the new contract, but for unknown reasons he never arrived”

LOTITO-SARRI, THE NOTE FROM LAZIO: “FULL TUNE”

Moods at Lazio with Luis Alberto who did not leave for Birmigham, where the friendly against Aston Villa is scheduled. Lo Spaniard is in dispute with the company over an old prize/bonus (we are talking about a figure of around 100-150 thousand euros) according to him not yet paid to him. Probably the classic straw that broke the camel’s back and adds to the controversy of the last few days. Luis Alberto, in fact, at the end of July had vented on Instagram about the extension of the contract which is slow in coming. “There is a limit beyond which patience ceases to be a virtue,” he wrote in a story on social media.

The words of the Spanish agency

You First, the agency that looks after his interests, took care of clarifying the situation of the Spanish player. “We will not allow speculation or questioning of Luis Alberto’s respect for his club. It is right to clarify what has happened in recent months. Sia Luis Alberto that we have communicated on several occasions since the end of the championship the existence of a formal offer from an Arab club that quadrupled his contract and throughout this time the player has been clear and firm in his decision to sign a new contract with Lazio in line with the agreement offered by the president. And it is absolutely not true that he has asked to be paid any outstanding or accrued amounts in the past,” the Spanish midfielder’s entourage said. You First continued: “For various reasons unknown to us, the definitive agreement with strictly agreed conditions (among which we have accepted things in favor of the club financially), to date, has never arrived. At all times there has been and will continue to be the respect and willingness to formalize this agreement as agreed. It is a situation that we do not understand why it has not been resolved, having had to wait day after day for events in which everything was clear enough”. The agency then concluded: “It is normal that after several months, with his future and that at stake of his family and above all after having expressed his will to continue 100% at Lazio, having let go of a mega offer, of which the club is aware, Luis finds himself in a moment of difficulty that does not allow him to be in a position to develop his work. The club is fully aware of this and the player has formally communicated it. A club like Lazio deserves the respect that a player like Luis has shown and we realize that speculating on prizes and contract details is absurd when the only reality is that for weeks Luis Alberto has been waiting for the day of his signing with great desire”.

The Lazio program

Meanwhile, Lazio, after the confirmation of Sarri by the companyflies to Birmingham ahead of the friendly match against Aston Villa, scheduled for Thursday 3 August. Then he will face Girona three days later, on the occasion of the Trofeu Costa Brava.

