Rome, 29 July 2022 – Lazio closed a new incoming transaction: matias neighbor has found the definitive agreement with the Lazio after being released from Inter just a month ago. The midfielder will continue his adventure in Serie A and will find again Maurizio Sarria coach with whom he has already worked during his career and who was instrumental in choosing his new team.

Agreement found

After a short push and pull Lazio has found the right place to close the deal Neighbour: The player was offered a three-year contract of € 2 million per season plus bonus which was accepted by the midfielder. In the next few days the usual medical examinations will take place and there will be the signature on the new contract that will formalize the start of this new adventure, just in time to join the first team to debut in the league. The last meeting with the agent Alessandro Lucci made it possible to unblock the negotiations and accelerate the situation.

Friendship with Sarri

Neighbour had also received other offers from abroad, but from the first moment he gave priority to Lazio for a very important reason, namely the presence of Sarri. The will of the midfielder was to find the coach with whom he had already worked for a season atEmpoli. His presence was fundamental in the choice of the new team: a very special friendship was born between the two and which allowed the player to grow even professionally before taking the big step wearing the jersey of the team.Inter.

