Lazio, marriage and renewal for Zaccagni: Luis Alberto also signs
The Lazio locks down some of its most precious jewels. Despite the many requests received from his agents, the Biancoceleste training in the next few hours will renew Luis Alberto’s contract, sought insistently by Qatar and Saudi Arabia in recent days. As soon as Lazio confirms in writing the verbal proposal already announced to its agents, a two-year contract worth 4 million euros per season plus bonuses, then the white smoke will arrive and the officiality of the extension of the contract. But Luis Alberto’s is not the only renewal on the horizon at Lazio. President Lotito, among the guests of Zaccagni’s wedding, promised the Biancoceleste winger the renewal of the contract. A wedding gift to make a truly special day for Zaccagni even more unforgettable. Close signature also for Pedro: in fact, in all likelihood he too will continue his adventure at Lazio.

Milinkovic-Savic away for 40 million

Future instead in the balance for Milinkovic-Savic, a Biancoceleste strong point for years. The midfielder, whose contract expires in 2024, is liked by Inter and Juventus who asked for information on the costs of the operation, being answered 40 million euros for Lotito’s transfer. At the moment no official offer has arrived for the Serbian midfielder, but Lazio have in fact set the price.

