Lazio knocks out Milan with a thunderous 4-0. And Sarri’s team rises to third place alongside Roma and Inter, just one point behind Pioli’s Rossoneri. Two goals in each half enhance the Biancoceleste dominance: Milinkovic and Zaccagni, then Luis Alberto (penalty) and Felipe Anderson. A test of great tactical depth with spectacular plots to frame the Lazio victory. The Rossoneri were aiming for a restart from the Olimpico after two draws in the previous two days between the knockout in the Coppa Italia with Torino and the Supercoppa loss against Inter. Instead against Lazio Pioli has to deal with the worst version of his Milan in a very bitter evening.
FORWARD WITH MILINKOVIC AND ZACCAGNI
Sarri moves Felipe Anderson to the center of the attack to replace the injured Immobile (tomorrow new tests to quantify the recovery times of the right thigh strain). Lazzari is available again after the disqualification, but on the right of the defense the Biancoceleste coach inserts Marusic to face Leao and Hysaj plays on the other lane of the rearguard. Pioli relies on Dest to fill the absence of Theo Hernandez. Brahim Diaz on the trocar behind Giroud. Very determined start from Lazio. In the 4th minute Zaccagni finds the first useful gap, squeals on the left and sorts in the center where Milinkovic with an angled left foot is ready to put Tatarusanu in. The Serbian’s first career goal for the Rossoneri, his fourth goal in the league. Milan tries to react immediately. Messias incursion deflected for a corner. Rossoneri well faced by the pressing of Sarri’s team in mid-field. Provedel watches over a blow from distance by Tonali. In the 24th minute Tomori has to stop due to problems with his left thigh, Kjaer enters. In the spectacular half hour Zaccagni’s goal was deflected by Kjaer for a corner. Lazio is still dangerous. Pedro darts on the left, his grazing cross is not hooked by Anderson one step away from goal. And Sarri’s team doubled their lead in the 38th minute. Pedro in evidence again, this time on the right, a deep pass for Marusic who hits the post, Zaccagni is quick to hit the net. It is the eighth goal in the league for the winger: overtaking Immobile. Milan struggling to regroup, while Lazio continues to rage in offensive projection. Providential Kjaer again: Zaccagni’s shot was deflected. At the interval with Lazio on the double advantage.
LIGHT BLUE POKER
No changes on return to the field. Milan more charged in search of forward spaces. Bennacer touches the post with a slightly deflected free kick. Pioli’s formation gains meters. In the 13th minute three substitutions in Milan to find the turning point in attack: here are De Ketelaere, Saelemaekers and Origi for Brahim Diaz, Messias and Giroud. Lazio well collected and agile in counterattacks. Leao, opposed by Hysaj, does not hook a ball sorted by Saelemaekers in the right way. On 22′ the Lazio trio. Luis Alberto scores from a penalty (Pedro brought down by Kalulu). Milan raises forward. Lazio shines in the possession phase. And in the 30th minute the Biancocelesti’s fourth goal also arrived. Felipe Anderson signs it in the centre-forward position, triggered by a classy assist from Luis Alberto. Fourth goal in four games (including the Italian Cup) for the Brazilian, with six in the league. Sarri replaces Pedro with Romero and Marusic with Lazzari. Pioli alternates Leao with Rebic. Then Basic takes over Milinkovic. And Cataldi is replaced by Marcos Antonio. Milan disassembles: only an attempt by Rebic. Lazio’s joy explodes at Di Bello’s final whistle for three very important points in the Champions League race.
January 24, 2023 (change January 24, 2023 | 11:00 pm)
