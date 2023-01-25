Lazio knocks out Milan with a thunderous 4-0. And Sarri’s team rises to third place alongside Roma and Inter, just one point behind Pioli’s Rossoneri. Two goals in each half enhance the Biancoceleste dominance: Milinkovic and Zaccagni, then Luis Alberto (penalty) and Felipe Anderson. A test of great tactical depth with spectacular plots to frame the Lazio victory. The Rossoneri were aiming for a restart from the Olimpico after two draws in the previous two days between the knockout in the Coppa Italia with Torino and the Supercoppa loss against Inter. Instead against Lazio Pioli has to deal with the worst version of his Milan in a very bitter evening.

FORWARD WITH MILINKOVIC AND ZACCAGNI

Sarri moves Felipe Anderson to the center of the attack to replace the injured Immobile (tomorrow new tests to quantify the recovery times of the right thigh strain). Lazzari is available again after the disqualification, but on the right of the defense the Biancoceleste coach inserts Marusic to face Leao and Hysaj plays on the other lane of the rearguard. Pioli relies on Dest to fill the absence of Theo Hernandez. Brahim Diaz on the trocar behind Giroud. Very determined start from Lazio. In the 4th minute Zaccagni finds the first useful gap, squeals on the left and sorts in the center where Milinkovic with an angled left foot is ready to put Tatarusanu in. The Serbian’s first career goal for the Rossoneri, his fourth goal in the league. Milan tries to react immediately. Messias incursion deflected for a corner. Rossoneri well faced by the pressing of Sarri’s team in mid-field. Provedel watches over a blow from distance by Tonali. In the 24th minute Tomori has to stop due to problems with his left thigh, Kjaer enters. In the spectacular half hour Zaccagni’s goal was deflected by Kjaer for a corner. Lazio is still dangerous. Pedro darts on the left, his grazing cross is not hooked by Anderson one step away from goal. And Sarri’s team doubled their lead in the 38th minute. Pedro in evidence again, this time on the right, a deep pass for Marusic who hits the post, Zaccagni is quick to hit the net. It is the eighth goal in the league for the winger: overtaking Immobile. Milan struggling to regroup, while Lazio continues to rage in offensive projection. Providential Kjaer again: Zaccagni’s shot was deflected. At the interval with Lazio on the double advantage.