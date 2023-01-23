Home Sports Lazio-Milan, Pioli at the press conference
The Milan coach towards the match against Lazio: “Expectations are high for us, this is another exam to pass and we must do it humbly”

“We have to face these moments. It’s another exam to pass with unity. It’s normal that expectations are high, we’re Milan. We’ve lived experiences lightly, now we face the moment with a desire to react and humility.” Stefano Pioli archives the defeat in the Super Cup with Inter and looks ahead, starting with tomorrow night’s match against Lazio at the Olimpico. And from the defense of his players: “My players aren’t bad, they’re strong and they’re doing everything to get back to who we were.”

The restart

The gaze is focused on last championship, precisely for the match against the biancocelesti: “We need to improve the tactical, technical and mental aspect, but above all the latter – said Pioli -. We have the example of last year with Lazio : the team had a confidence inside the game that allowed them to win in the end”. And tomorrow’s “is an important match. We want to overcome this moment as Milan. Playing with quality, attention and trying to win. We are working on our principles, on our way of being on the pitch. We know what we have to do”. Pioli announces there will be no tactical changes: “We have developed different interpretations within our game system and we will do it again tomorrow”. No pointing fingers: “Tomori’s difficulties? I train a very responsible group that feels our work a lot. Experience emotions, both positive and negative. We never look for the culprit, but to solve the problems. We all have to do better.”

