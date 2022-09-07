Serene and smiling. As usual. The missed farewell to Lazio, which seemed obvious at the beginning of the summer, did not leave any aftermath in the mood of Sergej Milinkovic Savic. Who started his eighth season with Lazio with the same spirit as ever. “I spent the summer like the previous ones, I rested well and then I started training again with maximum concentration – says the Serbian midfielder -. I was not interested in the market. I’m here at Lazio, I’m fine and I only think about improving myself and improving the team. With Sarri I have grown a lot, especially from a tactical point of view. I learned things that we didn’t do with Inzaghi ”. Tomorrow will be his 300th match with the Biancoceleste team. “I am happy to have reached such an important milestone, we hope to cut others both on a personal and team level”. But where can this Lazio go? Milinkovic has clear ideas: “In the league we want to aim for the Champions League. I only played it once, too little. I would like to go back. And like me my teammates too. It won’t be easy to get there, but we have to try ”.

Testa all’Europa League

But tomorrow we play in the Europa League (Feyenoord arrives tomorrow night at the Olimpico) and the head must necessarily go there. Also because Milinkovic hasn’t scored in a European cup for three years and the gap needs to be filled: “Yes, it seems strange to me that I haven’t scored in so long. It probably depends on the fact that in Europe there are more calculations given that there are few games and you have to think about making the points to pass the group. So maybe I try to help the team more on a defensive than offensive level. Having said that, I will try to unlock myself ”. Inevitable, even on his part, a thought about the arbitration controversies relating to the championship. “We are taking too many yellow cards, this is not good. I too took two absolutely avoidable, they were stupid yellow. Unfortunately, your head was hot and in those cases you find it hard to think. But then I see the protests that other teams make, we always have a few more yellow cards than the others. In any case, we must be more lucid, always keep a cool head ”. Finally, a thought on the captain’s armband: “As long as Ciro is around, he will be the captain. I am a deputy and I am already very happy with this “.