The negotiation for the renewal of the Sergeant has stalled and the name on pole to replace him is that of the 20-year-old from Salzburg

The future of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with Lazio is increasingly pending, so the Biancoceleste company is also evaluating who can eventually replace the Serbian midfielder. The aim was to start negotiations for the renewal before the start of the World Cup. Or rather, a five million proposition, including bonuses, was announced to Kezman, the Sergeant’s agent. But no progress has been made, or at least no convincing steps forward to give continuity to that contract expiring in 2024.

Evaluations — Lazio are afraid of losing Milinkovic as a free agent, but above all of not seeing his value quantified by the market in the right measure. A quotation that for the president Lotito always remains on the 100 million. However, attention towards the 27-year-old Serbian is condensing towards lower figures. Leveraging the contract close to expiry, to materialize towards next summer. But the timing of Milinkovic’s possible detachment from Lazio could also be conditioned by the player’s performance on the World Cup stage.

OBJECTIVE — For some time now, sporting director Tare has been considering who could replace the sergeant on the Sarri chessboard. A scenario that appeared close last summer: the sale of Milinkovic framed as a premise for financing the market. A necessity only postponed. The name considered on pole for after Milinkovic is that of Luka Sucic of Salzburg. The 20-year-old Croatian has also appeared, at various times, in the sights of Juventus and Milan as well as Liverpool and Manchester United. Even for Sucic, the World Cup showcase could have important repercussions in terms of the market. At the moment, his price is around 18 million euros considering that his contract expires in 2025. See also Juventus-Milinkovic Savic: the attack is ready for January

Who is Sucic — He has made twelve appearances (two as substitute) in the Austrian league this season. In the Champions League he was used five times, always from the start. He is basically employed as an attacking midfielder rather than as a midfielder. A tactical path also traced by Milinkovic before being anchored to the internal role. And he is 20 years old, the same age as Milinkovic when, in 2015, he arrived at Lazio.

