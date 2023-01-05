Home Sports Lazio on Pellegrini, Juve on Parisi and Fresneda: the full-back market
Sports

Lazio on Pellegrini, Juve on Parisi and Fresneda: the full-back market

by admin
Lazio on Pellegrini, Juve on Parisi and Fresneda: the full-back market

The left-footed winger now on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt likes the idea of ​​working with Sarri, already since January. The bianconeri are postponing the question of bands to the summer

Luca Pellegrini could return to Italy soon and interrupt his German adventure in Eintracht Frankfurt sooner than expected. Lazio is on the left-handed winger owned by Juve: the boy has not only shown interest in the Biancoceleste destination but would also be pushing hard so that the negotiation can already take shape in this January window. Also because he reflects a lot in Sarri’s football and he wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity.

LAZIO HYPOTHESIS

After a season almost on par with Alex Sandro (15 games as a starter in the 1115 minutes played for Juve) Pellegrini was sold on a clean loan last summer as part of the Kostic deal. While the Bianconeri were trying to close the deal for the Serbian full-back, in fact, the Germans found a good temporary solution in the class of 1999. So far he has played 14 matches between the Bundesliga and the Champions League and has been appreciated by confirming that he deserves trust in an important club, the Lazio hypothesis would however open the door for him to a more lasting and structured solution in the long term. Juve is ready to negotiate the transfer, which is why the player’s entourage will try to find the right balance by the end of the month.

JUVE RESTYLING

The bianconeri have instead planned the restyling of the flanks for next summer, when the senators Cuadrado and Alex Sandro will expire. For the left side, the Juventus managers are very attentive to Parisi of Empoli, who holds together the green line with the blue perspective inside the locker room. The right likes Fresneda, born in 2004 from Real Valladolid who is beginning to attract the attention of many clubs: in the last period Juve has intensified their monitoring activity on the player, also following him against high-level opponents such as Real Madrid . While in the immediate future we remain vigilant about any opportunities that could add a piece as an alternative to Cuadrado, but at a low cost.

See also  The Belluno Summer run puts on a show in the square: Sirbu and Mazzucco first with their arms raised

January 5 – 08:43

© breaking latest news

You may also like

CJ28+6 Jaylen Green 16 points, Zion missed the...

Chinese Football Association Cup quarter-finals kick off

Bennacer, irreplaceable joker. Milan prepares the renewal

Men’s Volleyball League Finals: Beijing Team Goes First

Serie A, Scudetto fight: Andrea Masala’s comment

The new national table tennis coaching team is...

Cremonese-Juve, Allegri: “Too many mistakes in the first...

Inter-Napoli 1-0, goal at Dzeko

Udinese-Empoli: 1-1, goals from Baldanzi and Pereyra

28.76 million rollover was emptied Football Lottery jackpot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy