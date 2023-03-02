Never end the alarms for Sarri in the last period. Forced to foul on a counterattack against SampdoriaAlready Casale there will not be with the Napoli leaving a major hole in the defense of Lazio, still able to bring home more clean sheets than the Neapolitans. Surely Sarri will find Romagna people from 1′, but in the meantime, cross your fingers for what should be the replacement for the former Hellas.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Lazio, Cataldi in the round: «Naples among the strongest in Europe. I owe a lot to Sarri. I dream of the Scudetto here”

Lazio, first tactical tests against Naples and party for Milinkovic

In the afternoon training staged this afternoon at Formello in fact it has not been seen Patric. Consequently, the Spaniard is at risk for the trip to Campania, also because the usual flu is involved. Bad tile for Sarri for the comparison with the fourth best attack of the top five European championships. Should the number 4 not make it, at that point Lazio would only have the option left Gila next to Romagnoli. Both did athletic work today together with those who played less against Sampdoria or didn’t take the field at all, while the starters did a softer job. In groups also the ailments Pedro e Hysaj. Once the two groups were reunited, the session went on with tactical tests and dead balls before returning to the locker room and celebrating the 28th birthday of Milinkovic in the technical area.

Probable formations:

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All.: Spalletti.

Unavailable: Raspadori.

Be wary: Kim.

Disqualified: Mario Rui.

Lazio (4-3-3): provedel; Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All.: Sarri.

Unavailable: –

Be wary: Marusic, Cataldi, Vecino.

Disqualified: Casale.