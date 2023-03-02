Home Sports Lazio, party for Milinkovic and first tests against Naples. But Sarri also risks losing Patric
Sports

Lazio, party for Milinkovic and first tests against Naples. But Sarri also risks losing Patric

by admin
Lazio, party for Milinkovic and first tests against Naples. But Sarri also risks losing Patric

Never end the alarms for Sarri in the last period. Forced to foul on a counterattack against SampdoriaAlready Casale there will not be with the Napoli leaving a major hole in the defense of Lazio, still able to bring home more clean sheets than the Neapolitans. Surely Sarri will find Romagna people from 1′, but in the meantime, cross your fingers for what should be the replacement for the former Hellas.

Lazio, Cataldi in the round: «Naples among the strongest in Europe. I owe a lot to Sarri. I dream of the Scudetto here”

Lazio, first tactical tests against Naples and party for Milinkovic

In the afternoon training staged this afternoon at Formello in fact it has not been seen Patric. Consequently, the Spaniard is at risk for the trip to Campania, also because the usual flu is involved. Bad tile for Sarri for the comparison with the fourth best attack of the top five European championships. Should the number 4 not make it, at that point Lazio would only have the option left Gila next to Romagnoli. Both did athletic work today together with those who played less against Sampdoria or didn’t take the field at all, while the starters did a softer job. In groups also the ailments Pedro e Hysaj. Once the two groups were reunited, the session went on with tactical tests and dead balls before returning to the locker room and celebrating the 28th birthday of Milinkovic in the technical area.

Probable formations:

See also  Serie A, all the shirts from the 2022 2023 season

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All.: Spalletti.
Unavailable: Raspadori.
Be wary: Kim.
Disqualified: Mario Rui.

Lazio (4-3-3): provedel; Marusic, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All.: Sarri.
Unavailable: –
Be wary: Marusic, Cataldi, Vecino.
Disqualified: Casale.

You may also like

The Municipality of Assago stands apart: ‘Stadio Inter?...

Annecy eliminates Marseille and joins Toulouse, Nantes and...

Bari-Venice 1-0: video, goals and highlights

NHL | Hronek surprisingly changes jersey in the...

Serie A: Cremonese beat Roma 2-1, first victory...

Discrimination lawsuit against NFL cleared

“He’s there, but he’s not there” – breaking...

Chargers GM: Keenan Allen isn’t going anywhere

Monteiro – OA Sport goes to the quarterfinals

“The game was decided by the genius of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy