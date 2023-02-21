Home Sports Lazio, Pedro operated on his nose to reduce a fracture: out against Cluj in the Conference
Lazio, Pedro operated on his nose to reduce a fracture: out against Cluj in the Conference

Lazio, Pedro operated on his nose to reduce a fracture: out against Cluj in the Conference

Maurizio Sarri will have to do without Pedro for the Conference League away match against Cluj. The Biancoceleste club has in fact communicated that “The footballer reported during yesterday’s meeting (February 19, ed) compound fracture of the nasal bones” and that the Spaniard himself “was subjected to reduction of the aforementioned fracture. The perfectly successful operation was conducted by Prof. Cascone’s team in the presence of Prof. Rodia at Paideia International Hospital. The player is fine and will undergo daily clinical monitoring.”

Pedro’s injury

The former Barcelona player was injured after a game clash during the match with Salernitana then won 2-0 by Lazio. Pedro himself, treated on the pitch by the Biancoceleste medical staff, had remained on the pitch with a showy bandage. The attacker’s recovery times have not been communicated, but he will have to miss at least the match against Cluj in the Conference. Lazio won the first leg at the Olimpico 1-0.

