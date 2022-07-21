The former Real Madrid full-back, fresh from the victory (as captain) of the last Champions League could be the answer to the Dybala shot, placed by Roma, always on a free transfer. The amount of experience and leadership that he could bring to Maurizio Sarri’s service is very high, not to mention the prestige that such a player would bring to the Biancoceleste squad. The fans on social media are already unleashed, Lotito reflects and takes time.