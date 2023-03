Lazio returns to win both seasonal derbies after 11 years and Romagnoli underlines the Biancoceleste encore with a teasing response to Mourinho’s words from the previous days: “There won’t be a third derby for Roma, will there?” defender. After Lazio’s elimination from the Conference League with Az Alkmaar, following the one in the Europa League groups, the Portuguese coach had taken a dig at Sarri’s team: “They won’t play a third European competition, right?”

