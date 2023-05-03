Lazio Rome – Sassuolo 2-0, Lazio beat Sassuolo in the Italian league and postponed the championship celebrations of Naples

Fiorentina with representative midfielder Antonín Barák on the field of Salernitana made up for the loss three times and drew 3:3. The home team’s Boulaye Dia scored a hat trick in the shootout.

Inter Milan outclassed Hellas 6-0 in Verona and are fourth. The third Juventus Turin beat Lecce 2:1 at home and won after four rounds. Defending champion AC Milan only drew 1:1 at home with newcomer Cremona.

Dio gave Salernitana the lead in the 10th minute, and González replied before the break. In the 59th minute, the Senegalese Dia scored again and Fiorentina equalized for the second time thanks to Ikoné.

Photo: Alessandro Garofalo, CTK/AP Home Pasquale Mazzocchi (left) and Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi in a duel

In the 84th minute, Dia converted a penalty to complete a hat trick and improve to 15 goals in the league year. Only Napoli’s Osimhen (21) and Inter Milan’s Martínez (19) are better. But the home team lost the lead for the third time, in the 84th minute Biraghi determined the final result.

The team from Salerno followed up on Sunday’s 1:1 result in Naples, which unexpectedly delayed the championship celebrations of the leaders of the table. He extended the series without defeat to ten rounds, the eighth of which was a draw, and he is fourteen. Fiorentina is in eighth position.

Inter in Verona decided on their third league win in a row already in the first half, when Gaich, Calhanoglu and Džeko scored in their own goal. The former Bosnian striker of Teplice scored even after changing sides, the Argentine world champion Martínez added two more goals in the second half.

In Turin, all the goals were scored in the first half. Paredes gave favored Juventus the lead in the 15th minute, although Ceesay equalized from the penalty spot in the 37th minute, but moments later Vlahovič decided on the triumph of the “Old Lady”.

The defending champion and another Milan semi-finalist of the AC Champions League unexpectedly struggled with Cremona. The penultimate team in the table at San Siro was led by Okereke, substitute Junior Messias provided at least a point for the home favorite in the third minute of setup. “Rossoneri” are in sixth place.

Bergamo beat Spezia 3:2 at home and improved to fifth place. Gyasi struck first in the 18th minute, De Roon replied before the break and Atalanta completed the turnaround shortly after Zappacosta switched sides.

His teammate Muriel added an insurance in the 54th minute, the visiting Búrabia only reduced it. Bergamo won the league for the third time in a row.