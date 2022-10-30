Heavy defeat for the Biancocelesti: first the advantage with Zaccagni, then the goals of Candreva, Fazio and Dia. Milinkovic Savic warned, he will miss the derby

Lazio is going to peak. And against Salernitana he loses in the worst way. Leading with Zaccagni at the end of the first half, Sarri’s team was convinced they could put the game down. But in the second half comes the grenade reversal. First the draw with the former Candreva. Then Lazio is inflamed with tensions due to the yellow card from Milinkovic who has just taken over. The Serbian was warned and that yellow card will make him miss the derby. The Biancocelesti get lost among too many poisons. And Nicola’s team goes to score with Fazio and with Dia. There is no more remedy for Lazio who had not lost from the fourth day and came from six games with the goal unbeaten. First three external points for Salernitana who was able to seize the right phase to turn their race.

FORWARD WITH ZACCAGNI — Sarri decides Lazio’s formation thinking about next Sunday’s derby. Thus the warning that hangs on Milinkovic with the consequent risk of a yellow card guides the decision to let him start from the bench. In midfield, space for Luis Alberto, who returns as a starter after three days. With Vecino sorted in the role of Milinkovic. Confirmed the trident with Pedro, Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni for the attack without building. Nicola tweaks midfield and attack. In the median Mazzocchi moves to the right, so the recovered Bradaric enters on the other side. Candreva focuses from right inside. Forward, here is the Piatek-Bonazzoli couple. Lazio tries to immediately step up the maneuver. At 8 ‘shooting with Zaccagni: high from a good position. Gyomber stops for thigh problems: Bronn enters from 11 ‘. Salernitana careful and square. At 21 ‘Felipe Anderson’s goal: canceled for offside by the same Brazilian. Grenade raid: Candreva concludes out. Nicola’s formation is very compact in coverage. The plots of the Biancocelesti do not find fluidity as well as continuity in offensive projection. Sepe saves a header from Zaccagni. At 38 ‘, good verticalization by Luis Alberto for Pedro hitting the outside post. Three minutes later another throw from the Spaniard, this time in the corridor, for Zaccagni’s shot that puts Sepe on the way out. Fifth goal in the league for the former Verona. The advantage makes Sarri’s team more relaxed in the maneuver. Teams at the break 1-0. See also Mazzarri ready for the new challenge: "Watch out, it will be very tough against Lazio"

GRENADE FLAP — At the start of the recovery, Lazio close to doubling. Sepe promptly replies to Vecino’s close touch. At 6 ‘the defense of Sarri in counter-time on the launch of Mazzocchi for the former Candreva who with a lob surprises Provedel who had moved forward and brings Salernitana to a balance. Ends after 620 minutes unbeaten of the biancoceleste goalkeeper in the league. The game is rekindled: Lazio shaken, Salernitana more aware of their possibilities. And the Campanians try again with Coulibaly: he foils Provedel. First changes at 19 ‘. Sarri turns to Milinkovic and gets Luis Alberto out. Nicola alternates Bonazzoli with Dia. Zaccagni moves off to the left and concludes: Sepe is rejected in difficulty. And at 23 ‘Salernitana overturns the result. Cross from the right of Candreva, Daniliuc supports for Fazio who makes Provedel dry. Lazio tries to react immediately. Vecino in front of the door misses the decisive blow. At 27 ‘, a clash between Milinkovic and Bonn: the Serbian receives the yellow card that will give him the disqualification for next Sunday’s derby. Tensions on the pitch are growing. Lucid Campani in the restart phase and at 31 ‘they go to triple with Dia who supports a cross from Bradaric on the net. In Lazio Pedro and Cataldi come out for Cancellieri and Basic in the 36th minute. Two minutes later three more substitutions in Salernitana: Botheim, Bohinen, Vilhena for Coulibaly, Bradaric and Piatek. Then Hysaj replaces Marusic among the biancocelesti. Lazio no longer have ideas or clarity: too nervous. And it is Salernitana who still touches the goal with Vilhena. Five minutes of recovery. Celebrate Nicola’s team. Lazio cannot rest for a defeat suffered in an incredible way amid so much nervousness. See also Neymar: "I want to stay at PSG but I don't know the company's plans for me"

October 30, 2022

