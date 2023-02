Lazio wins 1-0 at the Olimpico against Samp thanks to a magic from Luis Alberto and takes back the Champions area. After a good performance by Stankovic’s boys and at least two clear wasted chances by the hosts through Immobile and Marusic, the Spaniard resolves the match with a shot from the line that slips into the crossroads and drives the Lazio fans crazy

