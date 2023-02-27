The numbers of Lazio and Sampdoria

I am 113 the previous ones between the two teams in Serie A: 54 victories for Lazio, 32 draws, 27 matches won by Sampdoria. There Lazio have won 10 of their last 13 games of Serie A against Sampdoria (2 draws, one loss), but has 1-1 draw in the first leg match: the blucerchiati have failed to go unbeaten in both matches against the biancocelesti in the same top tournament since the 2015/16 season (one draw and one win). There Sampdoria have picked up just two points in their last seven games (2 draws, 5 defeats) and with just 11 points won he is living his life worst season in Serie A after the first 23 games played; all of the previous 17 teams in the three-point-to-win era that had two or fewer victories at this point in the top tournament were relegated at the end of the season. Since when is there Dejan Stankovicthe Sampdoria scored just seven goals in 15 Serie A games, better only than Schalke 04 (four) in the top five European tournaments in this period. There Lazio boasts the best defense (tie with Barcelona) early on in the top five European tournaments 22/23 (only four goals conceded), while la Sampdoria scored just five goals in the first half (no team from the big five championships has done worse, like Cremonese). Curiosity: the Sampdoria is Ciro Immobile’s favorite victim in Serie A (15 goals in 17 games) and the one against which he boasts the most multiple goals (five); the biancoceleste striker – with nine goals in this league – could become only the second player from the top five European leagues in the last seven seasons to always score double figures for the same team (the other is Harry Kane, who succeeded with Tottenham).